MONROE TOWNSHIP — The names have been released of a father and daughter who were found dead inside a home in Snyder County on Wednesday.

According to state police in Union County, 41-year-old Donovan Gillison and 15-year-old Jada Gillison were discovered inside a home along Fisher Road near Selinsgrove.

While an autopsy shows that the girl died of carbon monoxide exposure, however it is still not clear how the father died.