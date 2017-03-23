Minersville Area Girls Basketball Team Feted After First State Championship Win

MINERSVILLE — It was a hero’s welcome home in Minersville as the Minersville Area High School Girls’ Basketball team got a victor’s escort through the borough.

People lined the streets as the girls returned as the new state champions after defeating Bishop McCort in the PIAA Class AA Championship game in Hershey.

It’s the first time in the school district’s history the girls’ basketball team has claimed the top title, and the community’s pride was evident.

“Go Miners!”

“It’s amazing,” said Jane Steranko. “Those girls deserve such credit, it’s just amazing. we’re so happy, we were a nervous wreck at the library.”

“Yeah, the library wasn’t quiet today, we had the radio on listening,” said Debbie Cherrybon.

Steranko and Cherrybon work at the Minersville Public Library and closed temporarily it to be along the parade route.

“We advised all of our patrons that weren’t missing this, that it’s once in a lifetime thing and we were going to be here to greet the girls,” said Cherrybon, the library’s director.

The parade ended at the high school where the girls showed off their trophy.

“Oh it’s a great feeling, I mean, it’s our first one so we hope for the next couple years, we leave that legacy and they can get some more for us,” said senior Adrienne Kroznuskie.

Everyone in the district says this is the perfect way to end the season as the girls had a perfect season, going undefeated this year.

“The only team in the state, as I believe, 31 and zero, they’re undefeated,” said Cherrybon.

“Oh, my gosh, couldn’t be any prouder of the girls, to be a small town like this and take it all the way to a state championship, undefeated too, that’s what makes it amazing,” said Tom Levonas.