Is Your Pet Too Pudgy?

From pudgy pooches to corpulent cats, new research shows pet obesity is on the rise. Experts say one in five is obese.

So what’s causing our furry family members to be overweight? Is it too many snacks or not enough exercise?

To get some answers on that and ways to help your four-legged friend slim down if they are overweight, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital in Plains Township for some suggestions.

Area veterinarians recommend that if you think your pet is overweight to first speak with your family veterinarian to form a plan for custom weight loss.

For other tips to help your fur-baby slim down, head here to be connected to the Association for Pet Obesity and Prevention.