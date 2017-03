× Home Invasion Robbery near East Stroudsburg

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police are searching for two men they say robbed a home in Monroe County while the homeowner was inside.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Delaware Avenue in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg.

Troopers say the men broke in, subdued the owner, and then stole jewelry, TVs, and other electronics.