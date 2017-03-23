Former WBSD Member, Luzerne County Prison Counselor Facing Federal Prison Time

Watch Live: April the Giraffe Slowing Down, Belly Growth ‘Mind Blowing’

Posted 7:38 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37PM, March 23, 2017

SCRANTON -- A man who was once a counselor at the Luzerne County Prison, as well as serving as a board member the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board, is currently facing jail time in a federal prison.

Louis Elmy, 51, or Wilkes-Barre was sentenced Thursday to a term of up to 72 months in federal prison for extortion and weapons charges.

Investigators say Elmy took money and other valuable items from inmates on work release in exchange for special privileges last summer.

In February of 2016, Elmy was also charged with dealing crack cocaine, and illegal possession of a firearm.

