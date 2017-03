× Flames Tear Though Home in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Crews were called to reports of flames around 5 p.m. Thursday in one Luzerne County community.

According to reports, the flames broke out at a double block home along the 100 block of North Main Street in Plains Township near Wilkes-Barre.

Sources on scene report that most of the visible damage done to the home was centered near the second story.

This story is currently developing.