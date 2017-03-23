× E-Z Pass Signals Being Removed

CARBON COUNTY — If you have E-Z pass, you’re familiar with traffic signals that go from red to green as you drive through toll plazas, verifying that your transponder worked properly.

But Turnpike officials have just announced those signals are going away.

“I always look for the light, every time. That’s how I know to go because I don’t want to be charged 35 dollars when it’s only 11,” said Traci Rexler of Wilkes-Barre.

Turnpike officials say they’re upgrading cameras, sensors and other systems and to comply with federal standards, they have to eliminate traffic signals at toll plazas.

“Leaves ya guessing,” said one driver.

“I don’t really think that’s a good idea, because you’re just gonna hope and pray that it takes your pass and if not, you’re going to be charged the full amount,” said Rexler.

Other drivers say it might be a good change.

“I think sometimes people when they’re not sure, if they’re going through too soon by going through a toll can be unsafe just by being uncertain and slowing down so I think it’s probably a good thing to take them away,” said Chris Crowley of New Jersey.

Turnpike officials say there are a number of things you can do to minimize the impact of the change. First, make sure your transponder is properly mounted in your vehicle. Make sure your account is up to date with things like your payment information. And monitor your account every month.

“I think it will probably work pretty well. I find that most people kind of sail through those anyway. The biggest issues we usually have is some areas have gates that come down that slow you down, the lights not so much, so I don’t think it’s going to make a big difference in a lot of places, actually,” said Mike Dunleavy of the Philadelphia area.

Turnpike officials say work on the upgrades has already begun. All changes are expected to be finished by the end of the year.