There's "Snow" End to School?

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP — With all the snow days this year so far, some school districts are looking at ways to fit in the required 180 days and graduate seniors on time.

There’s still plenty of snow on the tennis courts at the Wallenpaupack Area schools and plenty of days left in the school year thanks to nine snow days so far.

Last week, these students near Hawley missed 4 days due to the blizzard and the district will decide if seniors need to go to school at least one Saturday before graduating in mid June.

“That would suck. It sucks going to school on a Friday. Going to school on a Saturday would suck even more,” said senior Jasmyn Brown.

It’s usually only a half day for seniors if they have to go on Saturday and it’s been done before. Wallenpaupack Area Superintendent Mike Silsby tells Newswatch 16 the district always tells employees to be prepared. After all, this is northeastern PA.

“We build them in. It`s just how you do it. There were years we haven`t used them all we actually add to the vacations not taken away,” said Silsby.

After the lengthy manhunt for Eric Frein in 2014 caused Wallenpaupack Area School District to miss days and on top of snow days, a lawmaker from the area proposed a bill that passed meaning some school districts that apply for a waiver citing unforeseen circumstances and qualify don`t have to meet that 180 day requirement.

Governor Wolf is now giving schools in our area that chance. Each district will have to qualify. But as school leaders put it, it’s a philosophical question; whether to hold school late into June or opt for a shorter year.

“Does the school board, community and administration want to have something less than 180 days or do we want to fulfill that obligation,” said Silsby.

Whether the school board wants to go fewer than 180 days or have seniors go Saturdays is yet to be seen.

“I`m very happy about that. I do not want to come in. It would only be for a few hours. They would feed us, wouldn`t be that bad,” said senior Molloy Jacobs.

Winter storm emergency declarations for schools cover the following counties in our area:

Bradford,Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming.