Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

Talkback 16: Yous People

Posted 6:59 pm, March 22, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the trial of former Penn State President Graham Spanier, no smoking on state beaches, the postponement of a St. Patrick's Day Parade, and a grammar lesson.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s