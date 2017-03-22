Former Notre Dame walk on football player Rudy Ruettiger had a brief moment with the Fighting Irish that became a very popular Motion Picture. Ruettiger talked about his relationship with Scranton native actor Jason Miller. Miller portrayed former Notre Dame Head Coach Ara Parseghian in the movie "Rudy".
