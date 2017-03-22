Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

Mother Guilty of Abusing Baby Girl

Posted 7:22 pm, March 22, 2017, by

WEST HAZLETON — A mother has been found guilty of abusing her child in West Hazleton.

Officers arrested Lourdes Rodriguez, 26, of West Hazleton, after her 16-month-old daughter was discovered unresponsive and bleeding from her mouth back in March of 2015.

Rodriguez also admitted to abusing her son when he was 3 years old.

She is scheduled to be sentenced for both crimes next month.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • think positive

    She’s obviously not capable of love. Unfortunately, due to the fact that many therapists and counselors rely on rehabilitation with most criminals, she’ll get a light sentence. Then, she’ll continue to have kids and abuse them.
    And the cycle goes on.

    Reply Report comment