× Mother Guilty of Abusing Baby Girl

WEST HAZLETON — A mother has been found guilty of abusing her child in West Hazleton.

Officers arrested Lourdes Rodriguez, 26, of West Hazleton, after her 16-month-old daughter was discovered unresponsive and bleeding from her mouth back in March of 2015.

Rodriguez also admitted to abusing her son when he was 3 years old.

She is scheduled to be sentenced for both crimes next month.