Mother Guilty of Abusing Baby Girl
WEST HAZLETON — A mother has been found guilty of abusing her child in West Hazleton.
Officers arrested Lourdes Rodriguez, 26, of West Hazleton, after her 16-month-old daughter was discovered unresponsive and bleeding from her mouth back in March of 2015.
Rodriguez also admitted to abusing her son when he was 3 years old.
She is scheduled to be sentenced for both crimes next month.
40.958696 -75.996037
1 Comment
think positive
She’s obviously not capable of love. Unfortunately, due to the fact that many therapists and counselors rely on rehabilitation with most criminals, she’ll get a light sentence. Then, she’ll continue to have kids and abuse them.
And the cycle goes on.