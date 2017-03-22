× Man, Teen Found Dead in Home in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two people were found dead in their home in Snyder County Tuesday afternoon.

State police say the bodies of a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were found inside the house on Fisher Road near Selinsgrove.

It’s hard for neighbors to get a clear picture of what happened at the home.

“We definitely knew something was going on. For the road to be closed that long, it was definitely unusual,” said neighbor Bob Duad.

State police vehicles lined the driveway on Tuesday and most of the day on Wednesday.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were found dead inside the home where they lived.

The Snyder County district attorney tells us there was no evidence of violent deaths.

“I’m sorry, she’s just 15 years old,” said neighbor Sheila Greiner. “It’s just so sad, very sad. I feel bad for the other person, too, but mostly for her and the family. It’s going to be horrible.”

When police blocked off Fisher Road, an investigator stopped by Sheila and Gene Greiner’s home. They live across the street.

“He said, ‘I know you want to know what’s going on but I can’t really tell you that,'” Gene Greiner recalled. “He said, ‘wait for the news tomorrow,’ so I knew something pretty bad had happened.”

Gene had spoken to the family across the street before. He says his friend who lives next door heard someone outside the house shortly before the bodies were discovered.

“He was making some kind of sounds and went down the drive and ran back up and making some more loud sounds and hollered, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you,’ and then he couldn’t hear anything more. It’s a really good neighborhood. We’re really shocked by all of this,” Greiner said.

State police say the public is not in danger. Autopsies are scheduled later this week.