Gunshots Reported in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE – Police in Luzerne County are investigating reports of gunfire in Wilkes-Barre.
It happened around 3 p.m. in a parking lot on Kidder Street.
It is unclear if anyone was shot. A shot was fired and back window of a vehicle was blown out.
Police described this as a domestic situation between a man and a woman. The man was caught after police followed tracks in the snow.
There is no word on charges or injuries.
