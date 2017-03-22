Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

Gunshots Reported in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE – Police in Luzerne County are investigating reports of gunfire in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened around 3 p.m. in a parking lot on Kidder Street.

It is unclear if anyone was shot. A shot was fired and back window of a vehicle was blown out.

Police described this as a domestic situation between a man and a woman. The man was caught after police followed tracks in the snow.

There is no word on charges or injuries.

