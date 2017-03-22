Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in April

Everything from Schindler’s List to A Nightmare on Elm Street to Gremlins arrives on Netflix in April. It’s also the last month you can catch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Princess Bride.

Titles in bold are available for download.

ARRIVING

April 1

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

April 2

The D Train (2015)

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 28

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

LEAVING IN APRIL

April 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

Vanilla Sky

April 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 4

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad! Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender