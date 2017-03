× Deadly Crash on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP – A deadly crash has a stretch of highway shut down in Lackawanna County.

The wreck happened before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 380 northbound near mile marker 16.

Authorities say one person is dead after the crash.

Traffic is stopped in the northbound lanes near the crash.

There is no word on the cause or how long the highway will be closed.