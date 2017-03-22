× Counting the Cost of the Storm

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Last week’s snowstorm is proving to be pricey for communities in Lackawanna County and county officials plan to ask for help from the state and the feds.

Representatives from the townships, boroughs, and cities in Lackawanna County will meet Wednesday night at the 911 center in Jessup to start tallying up the cost of cleaning up from last week’s storm.

They need a total of $775,000 to qualify for aid and it’s looking like the county might surpass that number.

Time and sunshine have caused the snowbanks in Mayfield to shrink while the cost of clearing last week’s snow continues to grow.

“Let me tell you how much this is going to cost Mayfield. $11,311.17,” said Mayor Al Chelik.

Mayor Chelik says one of the borough’s two plow trucks broke down during the storm. He had to hire outside plowers at the steep price of $150 an hour.

“It’s way over our budget. I mean, we were already in February, past February, we figured we were home clear. Unfortunately, that’s a budget buster. When you have a community like we have, our total budget for the year is $800,000,” said Chelik.

The mayor of Archbald says parts of the borough saw 30 inches of snow. She estimates removing all that snow cost $30,000. Archbald busted its overtime budget for the year in just one week.

If state or federal aid is not available, projects planned for later in the year, such as paving, may go by the wayside.

“Hopefully, we’ll get something to help us, but I’m sure it’s going to put a damper on something. You know, we may have to cut back in different areas, and just be careful in the budget for this next year,” said Mayor Shirley Barrett.

Officials are set to hear from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Wednesday night.

Each municipality has 30 days to file for reimbursement. There’s no guarantee that they will get some or any money back.