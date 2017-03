× Coroner: Mother and Child Died in Murder-Suicide

STROUD TOWNSHIP — The Monroe County coroner now says a mother and her young son died last week in a murder-suicide.

Emergency crews found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Ramble Bush Road in Stroud Township.

The coroner tells us Anni Robles shot her son Ethan, a third-grader, before turning the gun on herself.