Corbett out at WILK?

WILKES-BARRE — One of northeastern Pennsylvania’s most well-known radio personalities is reportedly out of a job.

Steve Corbett is leaving WILK after about a decade as the station’s afternoon drive-time host, the Citizens Voice reports.

The paper quotes an internal email that says the station has parted ways with Corbett.

Prior to his radio career, Steve Corbett was an award-winning newspaper columnist in Wilkes-Barre.