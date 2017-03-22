Corbett out at WILK?
WILKES-BARRE — One of northeastern Pennsylvania’s most well-known radio personalities is reportedly out of a job.
Steve Corbett is leaving WILK after about a decade as the station’s afternoon drive-time host, the Citizens Voice reports.
The paper quotes an internal email that says the station has parted ways with Corbett.
Prior to his radio career, Steve Corbett was an award-winning newspaper columnist in Wilkes-Barre.
Michael Contaldi
This is truly a great day for our area. Our long night of suffering under Saul Alinsky psychological terrorism via agitational propaganda is over. No longer will we suffer under hearing about the glories of child murder,sodomy,Islam,illegal immigration and feminism. No longer will we suffer under the rantings of a madman who truly believes that he is a journalist when he is nothing more than a brainwashed teenager that is a community organizer who is frozen in the drug/sex induced Communist mind control of the 1960’s. This day is truly answered prayer. THANK YOU JESUS!!! I can only say I hope this most pitiful of men reconciles with God and his Catholic Church before death. All I can say to Steve Corrbett is YOU BETTER GO TO CONFESSION!