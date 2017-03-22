× Big Ideas for Small Business

Whether you’re looking to start your own small business or grow your current company, a national campaign that’s underway is hoping to help!

Wednesday, March 22, marks Small Business Development Centers Day.

According to those who work for SBDC, “the mission of America’s nationwide network of these facilities is to help new entrepreneurs realize the dream of business ownership, and to assist existing businesses to remain competitive in the complex marketplace of an ever-changing global economy.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with various SBDC representatives from across the area in Scranton and explained the help that is available.

You can also learn more about the first SBDC Day at this link!

Organizers of SBDC Day describe it as “a national, collective proclamation of the success and impact America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) have across the nation in the economic development and the small businesses community.”

This day is aimed at “uniting the nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs collectively have on the small business community at large.”

Our area has several of SBDCs. Although there is a cost to attend some of their various programs, SBDC consulting services are free and confidential.

To find your nearest SBDC, head here!

Below, is a list of upcoming events at area Small Business Development Centers.

Bucknell University SBDC – Counties: Perry, Juniata, Snyder, Northumberland, Union, and Montour

Upcoming Events for Bucknell SBDC

03/30/17 – Economic Development in Pennsylvania’s Coal Region: a panel discussion featuring SBDC Assistant Director Maureen Hauck 04/12/17 – First Step Pre-Business Workshop: Take the first step to starting a successful new venture with the SBDC 04/20/17 – Introduction to Exporting 04/28/17 – Human Resources 101 05/02/17 – Cowork at StartupLewisburg: Join small business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers for a collaborative work session at Bucknell’s incubator.

More at www.Bucknell.edu/SBDC – including listings for these and other events; and be sure to follow @BucknellSBDC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for more #SBDCDay activity!

Wilkes University SBDC – Counties: Luzerne, Carbon, Columbia, Schuylkill, and Sullivan

Upcoming Events for Wilkes SBDC

04/12/17 – First Step Class 05/02/17 – Cyber Security Seminar

More at www.Wilkes.edu/sbdc including listings for these and other events; and be sure to follow @WilkesSBDC on Twitter and Facebook for more #SBDCDay activity!

Lock Haven University SBDC – Counties: Clinton and Lycoming

Upcoming Events for Scranton SBDC

03/02/17 – Introduction to QuickBooks® 04/21/17 – The First Step for Starting a Small Business 04/26/17 – Advanced QuickBooks®

More at www.community.lhup.edu/sbdc/ including listings for these and other events; and be sure to follow @LockHavenSBDC on Twitter and @lhuSBDC on Facebook for more #SBDCDay activity!

The University of Scranton SBDC – Counties: Bradford, Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne & Wyoming

Upcoming Events for Scranton SBDC

04/11/17 – The First Step: Starting Your Business 04/18/17 – Women’s Entrepreneurship Center: Financial Confidence Workshop 04/25/17 – ServSafe Food Safety Certification Class and Exam 06/06/17 – Women’s Entrepreneurship Center: StartUP Workshop

More at www.scrantonsbdc.com including listings for these and other events; and be sure to follow @ScrantonSBDC on Twitter, Instagram, and @SBDCScranton on Facebook for more #SBDCDay activity!