WILKES-BARRE -- Police say a man used brass knuckles and a knife to rob two people outside a fast food restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

Authorities say a man and 15-year-old girl were sitting in a vehicle at McDonald's on Northampton Street when a man attacked the victims, robbed them, and took off.

Police located the suspect, Valeriy Nyevdak, 56, from Ukraine. He is locked up on robbery and assault charges in the Luzerne County jail.