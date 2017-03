Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The University of Scranton introduced its new president Tuesday morning. Rev. Scott Pilarz, S.J. is returning as president.

Fr. Pilarz left the University of Scranton in 2011 to go to Marquette University. He replaces Rev. Kevin Quinn, S.J. who announced he was stepping down as president last year.

Standing ovation as @univofscranton announces Fr. Scott Pilarz will return as president @wnep pic.twitter.com/OadEDLZQ2H — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 21, 2017

Fr. Pilarz says his focus will be academic excellence, affordability,y and bettering the student experience.