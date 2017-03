× Police: Man Attacks Mother, Kills Dog with Baseball Bat

HARVEYS LAKE — A man is charged with beating his mother with a baseball bat and killing the family dog in Luzerne County.

Police say Charlie Ide, 34, of Harveys Lake attacked his mother last week, causing serious injuries to her skull, arms, and legs. She’s been released from the hospital.

Officers say Ide also beat the dog to death with the bat.

Ide is locked up in Luzerne County.