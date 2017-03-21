Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

Nanticoke vs Imhotep Charter boys basketball

Posted 10:46 pm, March 21, 2017, by

With three thrilling wins in the state tournament, the Nanticoke boys basketball had their run come to an end by juggernaut Imhotep Charter in the 'AAAA' semi finals.  Nanticoke fell 60-23.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s