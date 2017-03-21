More State Park Beaches Listed Smoke-Free

Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

March 21, 2017

HARRISBURG — More swimming beaches at state parks are going smoke-free.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is adding 16 beaches to the list of no-smoking areas at state parks.

Starting Memorial Day Weekend, there is no smoking at beaches in the following state parks:

  • Bald Eagle, Centre County
  • Beltzville, Carbon County
  • Chapman, Warren County
  • Canoe Creek, Blair County
  • Greenwood Furnace, Huntingdon County
  • Hickory Run, Luzerne County
  • Little Pine, Lycoming County
  • Moraine (Lakeview Beach), Butler County
  • Ole Bull, Potter County
  • Poe Valley, Centre County
  • Prince Gallitzin (Muskrat Beach), Cambria County
  • Pymatuning, (Jamestown Campground and Linesville beaches), Crawford County
  • Promised Land (Main Beach), Pike County
  • Tobyhanna, Monroe County
  • Tuscarora, Schuylkill County

Last year, 12 state parks were listed as smoke-free beaches, including R.B. Winter in Union County, Gouldsboro in Monroe County, Ricketts Glen in Luzerne County, and World’s End in Sullivan County.

Smoking constraints at designated parks eliminate smoking on beaches and swimming areas. For visitors who smoke and still want to use these beaches, designated areas adjacent to the beach are provided, according to DCNR.

