More State Park Beaches Listed Smoke-Free

HARRISBURG — More swimming beaches at state parks are going smoke-free.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is adding 16 beaches to the list of no-smoking areas at state parks.

Starting Memorial Day Weekend, there is no smoking at beaches in the following state parks:

Bald Eagle, Centre County

Beltzville, Carbon County

Chapman, Warren County

Canoe Creek, Blair County

Greenwood Furnace, Huntingdon County

Hickory Run, Luzerne County

Little Pine, Lycoming County

Moraine (Lakeview Beach), Butler County

Ole Bull, Potter County

Poe Valley, Centre County

Prince Gallitzin (Muskrat Beach), Cambria County

Pymatuning, (Jamestown Campground and Linesville beaches), Crawford County

Promised Land (Main Beach), Pike County

Tobyhanna, Monroe County

Tuscarora, Schuylkill County

Last year, 12 state parks were listed as smoke-free beaches, including R.B. Winter in Union County, Gouldsboro in Monroe County, Ricketts Glen in Luzerne County, and World’s End in Sullivan County.

Smoking constraints at designated parks eliminate smoking on beaches and swimming areas. For visitors who smoke and still want to use these beaches, designated areas adjacent to the beach are provided, according to DCNR.