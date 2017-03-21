× Lock Haven University Students Protest Budget Cuts

LOCK HAVEN — State universities across Pennsylvania are struggling to balance budgets and many of these schools are being forced to make cuts due to less state funding.

At Lock Haven University, those cuts could include the men’s track and field team.

When students at Lock Haven University heard funding for their men’s track and field team could be eliminated from the athletic department’s budget, they couldn’t just sit back quietly and let that happen.

“All of a sudden, you know, the march went by. ‘Save Haven! Save Haven!’ I honestly did not know the men’s track and field team was in trouble,” said senior Ben Hatch.

By the end of the week, funding for the university’s men’s track and field team could be cut. It’s why this group is protesting the athletics department’s proposed budget which eliminates the program.

“We’re not going to accept defeat with us being optimistic it gives us a driving chance,” said grad student Jack Felt.

“It seems like it’s just athletics but this is bigger than one department,” said university official Rodney Jenkins.

Enrollment at many state-run universities is dropping and cuts are happening across the board

Rodney Jenkins is in charge of the budget for the athletics department. He says cutting the men’s track and field team saves the most money while impacting only 25 students.

“It’s unfortunate,” said freshman Sam Signor. “I came here for the team and everything that’s been going on. It’s definitely taken a toll and has left me and countless of my student athletes to consider transferring to another university.”

The students here know those cheers will only get them so far. It’s why they did their own research and brought their counterproposal to the university’s president.

“It makes the most sense to keep our teams with obviously, you know, whether that’s roster reductions or adding a female sport. I think that’s very practical and we’re working to make the university thrive,” said Felt.

“Public institutions in this state have to change the way we operate. If we want to be viable for the next 100, 150 years,” added Jenkins.

The president of Lock Haven University is expected to make a decision on the budget this Thursday.