× Former Coach Testifies in Spanier Trial

HARRISBURG — One of the first witnesses Tuesday in the trial of former Penn State President Graham Spanier was former football coach Mike McQueary.

The morning started off with opening statements from both sides.

Graham Spanier is on trial for endangering the welfare of children. During opening statements, we got a glimpse into what this trial will include.

It centers on four names: Graham Spanier, Tim Curley, Gary Schultz and Jerry Sandusky.

Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children just last week.

Prosecutor Patrick Schulte says there was a chain of command at Penn State University and as the president, Spanier was at the top.

Schulte says Spanier failed many vulnerable children by not dealing with the university’s “Jerry Sandusky problem” well.

He said, “the only thing that’s necessary for evil to triumph is for men to do nothing.”

In this story Jerry Sandusky

Defense attorney Sam Silver told the jury this is an effort to convict Spanier for the incredible crimes of Jerry Sandusky.

He said, “in 2001, Graham Spanier made a decision he believed to be appropriate in light of the facts presented to him.”

One of the most familiar names in this case is Mike McQueary. He told the jury how he saw Jerry Sandusky in a shower with a young boy in 2001.

McQueary also told the jury he met with Curley and Schultz. McQueary said the two told him they would investigate the incident. McQueary said he did not know Graham Spanier was in the loop back then but he knows now that Spanier was knowledgeable about what was going on.

One of the witnesses for the prosecution will be a man who was sexually abused by Sandusky. But prosecutors talked a lot about the upcoming testimony of Tim Curley and Gary Schultz which is expected to happen either Wednesday or Thursday.