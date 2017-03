Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA -- A road closed by snow and rock slides is back open in Luzerne County.

PennDOT crews worked for days to clear Coxton Road, which connects Ransom Township in Lackawanna County to Duryea in Luzerne County.

The road was down to one lane in spots because more snow slid off the hillside overnight.

Officials tell us both lanes of Coxton Road have since reopened.