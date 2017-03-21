× Clash For Cash 2017

Think you’re fit?! Now’s your chance to prove it at one of the biggest fitness competitions in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It all ties into this summer’s “Clash for Cash.”

The one-day fitness fun filled event returns to Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Convention Center on Saturday, June 24.

Beginners to advanced athletes are welcome!

The two-person teams consist of either two men or two women.

WNEP-TV is proud to be a media sponsor of this competition.

The third annual event brings exercise enthusiasts together from around the region who compete for prizes by performing various workouts.

The money raised at “Clash For Cash” benefits this fall’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8.

The charity campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services and is led by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

As for “Clash For Cash,” registration is now open. Click here to signup!

Early discount fees are available until April 24. The workout descriptions for beginners to advanced athletes have also been posted online (see links below).

Stay tuned to this page for the 2017 videos that demonstrate this year’s workout standards.

For Novice Team workouts, head here.

The next division is “Scaled.” Click here to see these workouts.

For the RX Team workouts (more experienced athletes), click here.