Chowing Down for Charity

Help is on the menu for area families! It all ties into an event that’s filled with food and fun.

The 30th Annual Gourmet Gala is on Sunday, March 26, and it benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

The nonprofit is dedicated to providing “a home away from home for families with seriously ill or injured children in area Medical Facilities.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted what to expect at Sunday’s event at Mohegan Sun Pocono and how it all works.

Ryan stopped by State Street Grill in Clarks Summit to spotlight some of the restaurants participating.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the annual Gourmet Gala. This year’s theme is “Springtime in Paris.”

QUICK FACTS:

What: 30th Annual Gourmet Gala

When: Sunday, March 26

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Convention Center

Why: Funds raised benefit Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

Cost: $40.00 in advance. Tickets available at this link. The cost the day of the event is $45.00.