WEST HAZLETON -- A bowling alley in Luzerne County is back open after its roof appeared to buckle under the weight of last week's snow.

Everyone was forced out of the Bowl Arena in West Hazleton Friday night.

People even got up onto the roof to help push off the snow off because it looked like it was about to cave in.

On Monday, a structural engineer deemed the building safe, so the business reopened just in time for Tuesday's league bowling.