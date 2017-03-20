Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Upland Game Bird Hunt

Posted 3:36 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:39PM, March 20, 2017

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll join good friend Mike Wagner of Dusty W German Shorthaired Pointers for an upland game bird hunt. We're joined on this hunt by a rookie bird hunter, and former professional baseball player Russ Canzler, now in the front office with the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders.  See if Russ can hit a home run on his very first hunt and find out how you can help a local charity at the same time, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

