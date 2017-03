× Thieves Steal ATM from Bradford County Store

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP — Two people made off with an ATM from a store in Bradford County.

State police say the thieves used a sledgehammer to remove the ATM from Woody’s Country Store in the village of Gillett around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The ATM was found several miles away with money removed.

Police said the thieves were driving a dark red four-door pickup truck.