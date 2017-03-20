Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

The Downs opening up

A late spring storm delayed the start by three days, but The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono is set for another season of Harness Racing.  The season starts March 21, and will include a July 1st visit from Basketball Legend Bobby Knight and an October stop by Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly.

