× Searching for Signs of Spring in Snowy Damascus

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP — It may not look like it, but it’s springtime in Damascus in Wayne County.

“I didn’t really believe it because all the snow that’s here, doesn’t seem like it,” said 11-year old Madison Candela of Damascus.

About a week ago, this area was slammed by a winter storm that dumped more than 30 inches of snow.

“We had some kind neighbors help us. Our roof started buckling a little bit, so we had a roof rake, got it all cleared off, never had this much snow at one time,” said Jen Warner of Damascus.

The roadways are clear now, most driveways and walkways, too, though there’s still more to dig out.

The first day of spring was also the first day back to school for students since last Tuesday.

“Kind of long and tiring after going back to school again,” said Candela.

People living in Damascus say it may seem like the giant snow piles will never melt, but with temperatures expected in the 50s later this week, it could happen.

“We’re going to have some warmer temperatures, maybe even some rain on the weekend, so that may end up washing a lot of this out, which may be a good thing,” said Vlad Marco of Damascus.