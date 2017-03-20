Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

Nanticoke boys basketball

Posted 6:42 pm, March 20, 2017, by

Nanticoke wasn't expected to make much noise as a #3 seed out of District Two.  But, the Trojans confounded the experts with three wins in the state playoffs to make it all the way to the 'AAAA' semi finals.  Nanticoke will be big underdogs against Imhotep Charter.  Let's lace them up and get it on.

