Jury Selection Starts in Spanier Trial

HARRISBURG — Former Penn State University President Graham Spanier was in court Monday for the start of his trial.

Spanier is charged with endangering the welfare of children in connection with the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Jury selection started in Harrisburg for the trial of Spanier. So far, no jurors have been picked out of a pool of close to 150 people. Opening statements will start after 12 jurors and four alternates are picked.

Spanier walked into the Dauphin County Courthouse surrounded by his legal team. The former president of Penn State University faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children in connection with the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Prosecutors say, Spanier, along with former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley, was told about the abuse in 2001 but did not report it to police.

Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say Curley and Schultz will testify against Spanier.

Former Penn state assistant coach Mike McQueary is also scheduled to testify, along with a confidential witness.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Sandusky is continuing his appeals and he’s due back in Centre County court on Friday.

The judge in Dauphin County has blocked out two weeks for the trial of Graham Spanier but says he does hope to have it wrapped up by Friday.