Health Care Forum Draws Big Crowd in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND -- A health care forum in Northumberland County drew a packed house.

Dozens turned out to the Front Street Station banquet hall in Northumberland to learn about potential reform of the Affordable Care Act.

A panel of medical workers and health care experts addressed the crowd, answering questions about how repealing and replacing Obamacare will affect them and their families.

"I think people need to be informed about what is transpiring in Washington. They need to understand that this proposal is not supposed to fix the ACA. It's basically slow motion repeal, which is going to cost 1.3 million people health insurance and many lives," said Marc Stier, executive director of PA Budget & Policy Center.

One person even brought a giant wheelchair along to the forum to show his position against repealing Obamacare.