Girardville St. Patrick's Day Parade Postponed Indefinitely

GIRARDVILLE — The annual Girardville St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 25 has been postponed, according to organizers.

Organizers said they hope to reschedule the parade, but it depends on whether they can get new permit approvals.

This would have been the 14th year for the parade in Girardville.

The parade committee said it will provide updated information when it becomes available.