Early Morning Violence in Hazleton

HAZLETON -- Violence on a downtown Hazleton sidewalk has two people were hurt, and here's what police say happened.

A man and a woman were on a sidewalk near the 400 block of East Broad Street around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

There was some kind of domestic dispute and the man pulled a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.

She was later flown to a hospital in the Allentown area. The chief of police here in Hazleton believes she will make it.

Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale says the man with the knife was shot during the attack.

"It was a female victim who was stabbed multiple times by a male actor. during that, a security guard came out of the location and at that time, he fired a shot at the actor," explained Chief Speziale.

That security guard worked at a bar and restaurant here on East Broad Street. According to the chief, it appears the security guard acted properly. The gun was licensed; he was licensed.

However, the chief did say this is an active criminal investigation and not everything has been decided right now. No names or conditions have been released yet. The chief is not sure where the victims live.

Police say this was not a random incident. The public is not in any danger.