Central Columbia High School to Hold Two Graduation Ceremonies

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP -- Students at one high school in Columbia County will have two graduation ceremonies this year in order to accommodate all of its seniors.

The decision comes after last week's snow storm pushed back Central Columbia High School's graduation date.

The school board voted to hold an additional ceremony since seven seniors, who are set to go on an educational trip to Spain, would have been excluded.

Now, Central Columbia High School will have one ceremony on June 10 and another on June 15.