Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Luzerne County

KINGSTON — Someone hit the jackpot with a lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County.

A $450,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, March 17, drawing was split by two winning tickets sold in Luzerne and Washington counties.

Both tickets correctly matched all five balls drawn – 15, 21, 26, 35, 40 — to each win $225,000.

The big winning tickets were sold by Convenient Food Mart on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston, Luzerne County; and a Rite Aid in Washington County.

Each retailer earns a $500 selling bonus.