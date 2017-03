Martz bus on fire on I-80 W at Bartonsville exit. Traffic is backed up. Avoid area. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/n1fqlXpvMR — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 20, 2017

BARTONSVILLE — Fire on a bus has traffic backed up in Monroe County Monday morning.

Fire broke out on a Martz bus in the westbound lanes near the Bartonsville exit (302) after 9 a.m. Monday. Traffic was stopped for more than an hour but is now getting by the bus.

Officials said no passengers were on the bus. It was headed to Wilkes-Barre for maintenance.

There is no word on the cause.

Check traffic conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.