Abington Heights basketball

Posted 10:56 pm, March 20, 2017, by

Back to back double overtime wins has Abington Heights in the 'AAAAA' boys semi finals.  The Comets used only five players in their last exhausting win and they will be underdogs versus Archbishop Wood.  But, the 'Iron Five' will be waiting, you better get them in regulation.

