Watch live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that April the giraffe’s unborn calf has “calmed down,” after noting it had been doing “cartwheels” the day before.

In a Sunday morning update, officials posted to Facebook saying, “Keepers have noted a calming down of the calf and April carrying everything a bit towards the rear. This is exactly what we want!”

They said her appetite remains strong.

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23 as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.