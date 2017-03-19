× Saying Goodbye to Winter with Old-Fashioned Sleigh Rides

WALKER TOWNSHIP — Some people enjoyed the last day of winter with horse-drawn sleigh rides in Schuylkill County.

Leiby’s Carriage Service waved goodbye to the final day of winter on Leiby’s farm in Walker Township near Tamaqua on Sunday.

People came bundled up to enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfires, s’mores, and other family-friendly activities.

Those who took part in the event were happy to provide lasting memories.

“It’s important to have things people can bring their kids to. It’s nice to make a family memory, make a Christmas card or picture. Horses, s’mores, bonfire, just a great family experience,” said Marisa Marmis, Leiby’s Carriage Service manager.

Organizers of the event said it’s good to remind people that winter can be a lot of fun.