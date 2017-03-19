Nanticoke Boys Upset West Philadelphia 78-62

Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Calf Has ‘Calmed Down’
Posted 10:49 pm, March 19, 2017

The Nanticoke boys basketball team continued their run of upsets, this time knocking off West Philadelphia 78-62 in the state "AAAA" quarterfinals.

