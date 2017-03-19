Great Weather for Stroudsburg’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Watch Live: Zookeepers Seeing ‘Significant Baby Kicks’ in April the Giraffe
Posted 5:32 pm, March 19, 2017

STROUDSBURG — The St. Patrick’s Day weekend rounded out with a parade in Stroudsburg.

Bands, floats, and bagpipers paraded down Main Street in Stroudsburg for the community’s 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It is traditionally held the Sunday after St. Patrick’s Day.

After this week’s snow storm, spectators said it was a great day for a parade.

“Perfect day for a parade,” said Jay Sweet of Stroudsburg. “Beautiful sunshine, great outdoors, fun to be out today. Tomorrow’s spring, so we’re taking advantage of it today.”

The parade runs through Stroudsburg and ends in East Stroudsburg.

