Flea Market Opening Day Postponed Due to Snow

DICKSON CITY — Think spring! That request for passersby on Business Route 6 in Dickson City wasn’t enough for the Giant Flea Fair at Circle Drive-in to open on time.

The flea market was supposed to have its opening day on Sunday, but with snow still covering the ground, that opening had to be postponed.

There is no word when the new opening date will be.