× After Jumping from Garbage Truck into Snow Bank, Man Run over by Same Truck

PINE GROVE — A man was taken to the hospital after being run over by a garbage truck in Schuylkill County.

State police said Thomas Jones, 40, of New Ringgold, jumped from the back of a garbage truck on East Mill Street in Pine Grove around 9:30 a.m. Friday. He landed in a snow bank and slid down onto the road where he was then run over by the truck.

He was taken to Hershey Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

State police are investigating.