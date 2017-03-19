Watch Live: Zookeepers Seeing ‘Significant Baby Kicks’ in April the Giraffe
School Closings And Delays

After Jumping from Garbage Truck into Snow Bank, Man Run over by Same Truck

Posted 5:08 pm, March 19, 2017, by

PINE GROVE — A man was taken to the hospital after being run over by a garbage truck in Schuylkill County.

State police said Thomas Jones, 40, of New Ringgold, jumped from the back of a garbage truck on East Mill Street in Pine Grove around 9:30 a.m. Friday. He landed in a snow bank and slid down onto the road where he was then run over by the truck.

He was taken to Hershey Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

State police are investigating.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s