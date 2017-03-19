Watch Live: Zookeepers Seeing ‘Significant Baby Kicks’ in April the Giraffe
Abington Heights Boys Advance in 2OT Again

Posted 7:36 pm, March 19, 2017

The No. 6 Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Chester 65-61 in double overtime to reach the boys state "AAAAA" semifinals. The game was the second straight double overtime win for the Comets.

