The No. 6 Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Chester 65-61 in double overtime to reach the boys state "AAAAA" semifinals. The game was the second straight double overtime win for the Comets.
Abington Heights Boys Advance in 2OT Again
-
Abington Heights vs Martin Luther King
-
Abington Heights Boys Roll Past Wallenpaupack in Districts
-
Abington Heights Tops Holy Cross in Season Opener
-
Abington Heights vs West Scranton boys
-
West Scranton vs Abington Heights
-
-
Abington Heights vs Dunmore boys basketball
-
Abington Heights Boys Win At Holy Redeemer 62-29
-
Abington Heights Runs Past Riverside 56-29
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep
-
Abington Heights basketball
-
-
No. 1 Scranton Prep Tops No. 3 Abington Heights 54-51
-
Abington Heights Girls Fall to New Oxford in States
-
Williamsport vs Abington Heights Boys Basketball